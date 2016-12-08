Accused police shooter had lengthy criminal past

The man accused of killing one police officer and gravely wounding another in Americus has a lengthy criminal record.

According to the Georgia Dept. of Corrections, Minquell Lembrick, 32, served two stints in prison between 2003 and 2012.

In 2003 he was sentenced to 5 years on a false imprisonment conviction.

This was followed by a 2 years sentence in 2009 on charges of criminal interference with government property.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, since 2009 Lembrick had been arrested on multiple charges including: aggravated stalking, theft by taking, obstruction, reckless driving, battery, and probation violation.

At the time of Wednesday's shooting, Lembrick had an active warrant for kidnapping issued by Americus Police.

He's now the center of an intense manhunt charged with murdering Officer Nicholas Smarr and wounding officer Jody Smith.

Police say he opened fire on the officers as they responded to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday morning.

Smith underwent surgery Wednesday night at a Macon hospital and remains in critical condition.

The reward offered for Lembrick's capture reached $70,000 on Thursday. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

