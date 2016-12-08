One dead in Dougherty Co. house fire

Crews responded tot he fire around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WALB)

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dougherty County on Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene around 4:30 a.m. to the house on Howard Drive. Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed one person was found deceased inside of the house. Officials have not released a name.

Neighbors told WALB they are concerned after multiple fires in the area in under three weeks.

"That's the third house we've had in a quarter of a mile here since Thanksgiving," said Kemp Murray. "I don't understand it."

Crews fought a fire on Wednesday less than a mile away at 2210 Willingham Drive.

On Nov. 22, crews battled another house fire on Howard Drive. Officials believe that fire was started by vagrants inside a vacant house.

The cause of Thursday's fire is under investigation.

