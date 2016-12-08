One dead in Dougherty Co. house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

One dead in Dougherty Co. house fire

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Dougherty County on Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene around 4:30 a.m. to the house on Howard Drive. Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed one person was found deceased inside of the house. Officials have not released a name.

Neighbors told WALB they are concerned after multiple fires in the area in under three weeks.

"That's the third house we've had in a quarter of a mile here since Thanksgiving," said Kemp Murray. "I don't understand it."

Crews fought a fire on Wednesday less than a mile away at 2210 Willingham Drive.

On Nov. 22, crews battled another house fire on Howard Drive. Officials believe that fire was started by vagrants inside a vacant house.

The cause of Thursday's fire is under investigation.

