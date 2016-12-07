SEC trio offers Lee's Reese

Lee County defensive back Otis Reese has made a name for himself as an enforcer for the Trojans defense.
He's already committed to Michigan, but that's not keeping the SEC away.
Wednesday was a pretty big day for the Trojans' four-star prospect, as Georgia, Alabama, and Florida all offered Reese.
He committed to the Wolverines during a visit to Ann Arbor in June.
