SEC trio offers Lee's Reese

Lee County defensive back Otis Reese has made a name for himself as an enforcer for the Trojans defense.

He's already committed to Michigan, but that's not keeping the SEC away.

Wednesday was a pretty big day for the Trojans' four-star prospect, as Georgia, Alabama, and Florida all offered Reese.

He committed to the Wolverines during a visit to Ann Arbor in June.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.