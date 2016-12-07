Firebirds sign former Panther LB Edwards

The Georgia Firebirds continue to add to their 2017 roster, this time with a side of nostalgia.

Former Albany Panther LB Larry Edwards signed a contract with the Georgia Firebirds Wednesday. Edwards played four seasons with the Panthers and helped the team to back-to-back PIFL championships in 2011 and 2012.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel also plans to recruit more talent to bring winning back to the Good Life City.

"I just want to be somebody who helps bring the best talent to our team possible. At the end of the day, me and a couple of my teammates share the same attitude," he says. "We hate to lose, and we want to have a winning culture around here. So we're going to do everything we can to make sure that we bring quality people in here to integrate that culture."

The Firebirds still have spots to fill on their roster before training camp starts this spring.

