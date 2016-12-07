Community comes together for vigil after Americus shooting

A photo of the two officers together was at the site as the group paid their respects. (Source: WALB)

The message Wednesday night was one of hope and healing.

Folks came together in Americus for a vigil Wednesday night after one officer was killed and another injured in a shooting earlier in the day. (Source: WALB)

The community in Americus is coming together after the tragic shooting of two police officers, that left one dead.

Church leaders said that they are praying for all involved including, the family of the shooter.

A large crowd gathered downtown across from the police station.

Those who attended lit candles and sang songs, expressing their thanks to all first responders.

Leaders said they're especially praying for Jody Smith who is still in the hospital.

Those there also wore pins and ribbons.

"The idea is to go home and put your arms around your family, call that long lost loved one that you haven't spoken to in a while, just tell them that you love them. And you never know when's the last chance you'll tell them that," explained Organizer Brad Gleeson.

At the end leaders again stressed that people may be feeling scared, but they said that now is a very important time for all to come together for strength.

