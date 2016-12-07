Adel police 'Pack the Patrol Car'

Officials said it's a great way for them to give back to a community that supports them. (Source: WALB)

You can help make sure kids in South Georgia have gifts under the tree this holiday season.

The Adel Police Department is hosting a Pack the Patrol Car Drive, and they need your help.

Officers will be at the Adel Walmart collecting toys over the next two days. All toys will go to kids in need this holiday season.

"It's just a way that we can give back," said Assistant Police Chief Audie Rowe, "Our community is very good to us throughout the year and we just wanted to do something positive for the community."

Anyone who donates a toy worth $5 will also be entered into a raffle to win a fire pit.

Toys must be unwrapped and can not resemble a weapon.

Donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

