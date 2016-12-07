State legislators discuss hot topics in Lowndes County

Lawmakers met to discuss their plans with the Lowndes County community before going into session. (Source: WALB)

State legislators gathered in Lowndes County Wednesday to discuss the major topics for the upcoming General Assembly session.

Those issues included transportation, healthcare, education reform, Moody Air Force Base, and economic development.

"I do think healthcare and education are going to be some of the dominant figures that we'll deal with that you'll be hearing about next session," said State Representative Jason Shaw.

Legislators said meetings like this help keep voters informed on what representatives are doing in Atlanta.

