Community helps 3-year old injured in Christmas parade

Community members in Valdosta are coming together to help the little boy who fell off a float during the Valdosta Christmas Parade Saturday.

3-year old London Herring is continuing to recover at Shands Hospital in Gainsville, Florida.

Nikita Berrian pushed her 3-year old son at the park.

"Great job!" Berrian yelled as they played.

Berrian and her son were creating memories, ones she feels lucky to make.

Right now, another 3-year old, just like her son, is heavy on her mind.

"You never in 10 million years ever expect something like this to happen," Berrian said recalling memories from Saturday.

Just last Friday Berrian was helping decorate the Coastal Plain Head Start float for the Valdosta Christmas Parade.

"You try to do everything you can in your power to make sure that all the children are safe," Berrian said about the parade.

A family fun event quickly turned tragic when school officials said a 3-year old boy's jacket got caught on the float causing him to fall off and get run over.

"It could've happened to any other family just as well," Berrian said as she remembered watching the tragic accident unfold.

That 3-year old was London Herring.

Berrian wanted to help London and his family, so she set up a GoFundMe account.

She hope to raise $10,000 for the family to put towards medical and travel expenses while London is being treated.

"Helping the family to not have to worry about things at home, not having to worry about medical expenses," Berrian said about the funds.

It's money she said will help the family stay where they need to be this holiday season... by London's side.

"Making sure they're comfortable being totally there for him so that he can get better," said Berrian.

If you would like to make a donation to help London Herring click here.

