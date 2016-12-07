Albany's Bowles is GSGA Junior Player of the Year

Albany's Colin Bowles burst onto the Georgia junior golf scene in July when he became the youngest player since Bobby Jones to win the Georgia State Amateur Championship..

Now that win also propelled the 16 year old to another honor.

The Georgia State Golf Association announced on Tuesday Bowles has won the 2016 Junior Golfer of the Year Award.

The winner is determined by a points system where players earn their points for victories in GSGA events. Bowles' state amateur victory was good for 500 points.

Those 500 points were all Bowles needed to secure the year-end honor, though he did finish well at several other events this year.

