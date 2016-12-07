Athletic director Calhoun leaving Dougherty

Dougherty High School athletic director Harley Calhoun is leaving the school to become the principal at Worth County High School, pending Worth County School Board approval.

"I've always wanted to be a part of a small town high school," Calhoun told WALB over the phone Tuesday afternoon. "Worth County has always has a great high school and school system."

Calhoun took over as the Trojans athletic director in June 2015 after serving several years as Westover's athletic director and head track and cross country coach.

He says leaving Dougherty High and Dougherty County Schools won't be easy. But he's proud of the time he spent in Albany, especially his short time with the Trojans.

"We made sure academics always came first," he says. "We made it where our football and basketball teams could be successful. I've always believed if those programs are successful, you give the rest of your teams a chance to succeed as well."

The Worth County School Board is expected to approve Calhoun's hire at the next school board meeting. Dougherty County officials say they'll begin searching for Calhoun's replacement soon.

