Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 6, 2016:

BOYS

Colquitt Co. 64, Thomas Co. Central 40

Coffee 66, Lowndes 62

Lee Co. 54, Dougherty 50

Americus-Sumter 77, Columbus 65

Pelham 62, Seminole Co. 18

Irwin Co. 73, Turner Co. 60

Calhoun Co. 69, Stewart Co. 39

Deerfield-Windsor 68, GA Christian 38

Terrell Academy 46, Southland 34

Brookwood 60, Sherwood Christian 43

GIRLS

Colquitt Co. 62, Thomas Co. Central 37

Coffee 62, Lowndes 58

Lee Co. 43, Dougherty 38

Columbus 58, Americus-Sumter 41

Pelham 67, Seminole Co. 20

Turner Co. 74, Irwin Co. 8

Baker Co. 47, Miller Co. 30

Deerfield-Windsor 57, GA Christian 27

Southland 39, Terrell Academy 35

Brookwood 40, Sherwood Christian 24

