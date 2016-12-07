Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 6, 2016:
BOYS
Colquitt Co. 64, Thomas Co. Central 40
Coffee 66, Lowndes 62
Lee Co. 54, Dougherty 50
Americus-Sumter 77, Columbus 65
Pelham 62, Seminole Co. 18
Irwin Co. 73, Turner Co. 60
Calhoun Co. 69, Stewart Co. 39
Deerfield-Windsor 68, GA Christian 38
Terrell Academy 46, Southland 34
Brookwood 60, Sherwood Christian 43
GIRLS
Colquitt Co. 62, Thomas Co. Central 37
Coffee 62, Lowndes 58
Lee Co. 43, Dougherty 38
Columbus 58, Americus-Sumter 41
Pelham 67, Seminole Co. 20
Turner Co. 74, Irwin Co. 8
Baker Co. 47, Miller Co. 30
Deerfield-Windsor 57, GA Christian 27
Southland 39, Terrell Academy 35
Brookwood 40, Sherwood Christian 24
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.