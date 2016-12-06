Worth Co. 4-H Club accepts donations for crews battling fires in north GA

The items will be given to firefighters (Source:WALB)

Fighting the wildfires still burning in north Georgia is a tough job.

That's one reason the Worth County 4-H club is collecting items to help fuel firefighters.

People can drop off items from flash lights and lip balm to protein bars and sports drinks at the county extension office.

The group will take those donations up north this weekend.

"We like to promote community service, be it in a local community or on a statewide basis, like this. We're partnering with the Macon-Bibb County 4-H Extension Office. So, it's just something for kids to get involved in to know that it will help out more than just their community," explained Extension Agent Lauren Burdine.

Anyone who would like to make a donation has until Friday to drop off items at the Worth County 4-H office.

