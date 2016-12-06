Moultrie family lights up neighborhood for a cause

A Moultrie family is lighting up its neighborhood with an awe-inspiring display of Christmas lights for a cause.

Organizers hope the display of around 18,000 lights will bring in donations for a family that has faced tremendous loss.

Driving down the 1300 block of 3rd Street SE in Moultrie, Christmas spirit is aglow.

"We've had several families say they've had to drive by here almost every night just to let the kids look at the lights," organizer Craig Kirkland said.

The whole show is put on by the Kirkland Family.

For the past several years, Craig and his wife Hannah have welcomed people to stop by and even offered gifts to Children. That's something Kirkland said makes it all worth it.

"The glow in their eyes and the wonder in their faces when they see all the lights and they see Santa Claus," Kirkland said.

But the display does more than just fill kids with joy. The Kirklands collect donations of money food and toys to give to a local family in-need. This year, it's a family who has lost two members in a very short time.

Santa will be at the Kirkland house on Friday and Saturday from six to eight o'clock over the next two weeks.

