Colquitt Regional holds Love Light Celebration

Colquitt Regional Medical Center used holiday cheer to help those they serve Tuesday.

Employees and community members gathered to illuminate a Love Light Tree in the Kay Jeter Serenity Garden.

Donations, made by individuals and community organizations were presented at the event. Those will benefit the hospital's pediatric and oncology units.

Colquitt Regional President James Matney said the group uses the event to help out the community in different ways each year.

"Sometimes we'll buy toys for our pediatric unit, or we'll buy warmers," Matney said. "Last year, we bought car seats. So, that when people have their children, we give them a car seat when they leave."

Folks also got to visit with Santa and listen to a children's choir perform.

