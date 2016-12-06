Berrien Co. votes to keep Paulk as sheriff

New Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk will stay in office next year.

On Tuesday he defeated Frank Swanson in a runoff, winning with 1,894 votes to Swanson's 746.

Paulk took over as interim sheriff in June when Sheriff Anthony Heath pleaded guilty to using excessive force on suspects.

Paulk issued this statement:

I would like to express my complete gratitude to the Citizens of Berrien County for allowing me to continue to serve as Sheriff for the next four years. I also want to thank my family and all of my loyal supporters for their never ending support.

This election has been a journey for us all and we are very humble and gracious by the results. I am honored to have been in a race with three other qualified and fine lawmen whom I have great respect for.

I look forward to serving our county with Pride and Honor and at the same time ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors.