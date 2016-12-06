Ninth inmate executed in GA in 2016

Georgia continues to lead the nation in executions this year.

Tuesday night the state put William Sallie to death after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal.

He was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson.

In March 1990, he sneaked into his in-laws home in Bacon County.

He shot and killed his father-in-law, wounded his mother-in-law and then kidnapped and raped his estranged wife and her 17-year old sister.

Tuesday's execution was the 9th in Georgia this year, the most in the country.

There have only been 10 other executions in the whole country, 7 in Texas, and one each in three other states.

The 19 total executions in 2016 is the lowest since 1991.

Since the death penalty was re-instated in the 70's, Georgia has executed 69 people, sixth most in the country.

