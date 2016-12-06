Students learn about surgical machines

A monitor adjacent to the machine shows spectators what the person operating the machine sees. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Valdosta got a rare opportunity to check out one of the hospital's surgical robots Tuesday.

Students from Scintilla Charter Academy were among the visitors. They learned how the machine affects surgeries.

"It was fun at first, but when I first used my fingers to pinch it felt kind of weird," said fourth grader Azaria Wade after using the machine.

Students got an idea of how the machine works by moving small pieces into bowls.

"I had to put a red jack into a red bowl, a yellow jack into a yellow bowl, and a blue jack into a blue bowl," explained Wade.

Students were using the da Vinci­ Single Site Surgical System, a state of the art machine doctors use to perform surgery.

"This is like a cool robot that I never go to use before," Wade said.

It looks like the students are grabbing nothing, but a monitor adjacent to the machine shows spectators what the person operating the machine sees.

Teachers said it's a great hands-on learning opportunity for students, and doctors say the demonstration can help patients understand how the machine works.

"You can actually see it and utilize the equipment. You have a better understanding of what we do in the operating room," explained Dr. Alex Culbreth.

Each student had the opportunity to use the machine today. It was also open to the public to see and try out as well.

