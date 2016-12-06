Winter weather safety

Lowndes County officials want to make sure residents are prepared for the winter weather. (Source: WALB)

After rain pummeled through South Georgia, cold weather is now on the way.

Lowndes County officials want to make sure residents are prepared for the winter weather.

They want to remind folks that even though we may not see any snow this winter, there will be times when roads ice over.

Officials also warn that winter is a time when we see more thunderstorms and tornadoes.

"We hope that just as county governments are expected to build some redundancy and have multiple tools in their box as it relates to emergency management, "explained Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information, "that the citizens will do the very same thing as it related to emergency communications."

Officials recommend having a NOAA weather radio, signing up for the County's code red alerts, and turning to local media.

Our WALB First Alert Weather app also keeps you informed about weather emergencies. You can download it for free here.

