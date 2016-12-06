Neighborhood watch leaders recognized for keeping an eye on the community

The eighth annual meeting was so well attended, it was moved to a larger room. (Source: WALB)

Several neighborhood watch leaders were recognized and thanked for what they do to help their communities. (Source: WALB)

Neighborhood watch leaders from across Albany were recognized on Tuesday for their efforts 'fighting crime'.

Citizens from 28 of the city's 57 neighborhood watch groups listened as Albany's Mayor and the County Commission Chairman read a joint proclamation declaring Tuesday 'Neighborhood Watch Day'.

Both leaders encouraged the group to involve young people and take advantage of social media.

"That we need to get young people more involved. This is a real critical thing. As you can see, most of us our elderly people. As Chris Cohilas said, the young people have their own way of doing things and communicating and we are pretty much out of date with them and we need to make that connection," said Southgate Neighborhood Watch Representatives Willie and Barbara Dawson.

Cohilas, a former prosecutor, said neighborhood watches bring down crime, thanks to 'nosy neighbors'.

For more information on neighborhood watches in Albany, and how you can start one, contact Judy Bowles at (229) 430-5257 or contact her by email at jbowles@dougherty.ga.us.

