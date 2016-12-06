Mayor's Motorcade brings an early Christmas

Residents were all smiles as they received the gifts. (Source: WALB)

Christmas came early for folks at the Parkwood Developmental Center in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Community members donated gifts and hygiene items throughout November for the Mayor's Motorcade.

On Tuesday, city officials and firefighters dropped off those items.

Residents were all smiles as they received the gifts. Employees said the visit shows residents how much the community cares.

"To want to do something extra for them," said Parkwood Developmental Center Administrator Sandra Rathel, "They do have families. The families come and visit, the families come out for Christmas. But just to know a total stranger has a heart big enough to come out."

Along with getting gifts, the residents got to tour the fire trucks.

