APD captain honored with Gartland Service Award

Captain Angel Bradford was honored by the Catholic Archdiocese of Savannah. (Source: WALB)

An Albany police captain was recognized for what she does outside of her job. (Source: WALB)

An Albany police captain was recognized for her service outside of her day job.

Captain Angel Bradford was honored by the Catholic Archdiocese of Savannah for her service at St. Teresa's Catholic Church.

Bradford, who has worked as an Albany police officer for 30 years, said that she just does whatever is asked of her, and was humbled when the church's pastor nominated her for the award.

"There are so many people around here that do so many different things, to be singled out by the pastor, was just a very humbling experience," said Bradford.

The Gartland Service Award is given annually to parishioners across the archdiocese, including Valdosta, Columbus and Macon.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.