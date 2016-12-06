Terrell's Cuff first female named GISA All-State football

Terrell Academy's 2016 football season is one that won't soon be forgotten.

The Eagles reached the state semifinals, and just had five players named to the all-state team, including one who is making history.

Sophomore kicker Jenna Cuff has been named to the GISA Class AA All-State team. She is the first female to ever receive GISA all-state football honors.

Though she was stellar this season, Cuff says the honor surprised even her.

"I remember watching the kicker from Briarwood, and he was kicking from almost midfield," she laughs.

Cuff says it's a great honor for her personally, but it's one she believes belongs to her whole team.

"I was very humbled. I was thankful. I just turned around and thanked my team," she says about finding out of the award. "Without them scoring, I wouldn't be able to kick."

Cuff is only a sophomore, so she has two more chances at earning more All-State honors, and says if the opportunity arises, she'd like to try kicking in college. But if that doesn't happen, she hopes her high school kicking will inspire young girls.

"I feel pretty accomplished to show that women can do anything they want if they put their hearts to it," Cuff says.

