Albany business collects items for Graceway

An Albany business celebrated its annual open house by collecting donations for women in need. (Source: WALB)

Radiance Anti-Aging and Body Sculpting invited clients to bring toiletries and other items to the party.

They'll be donated to Graceway, a drug and alcohol rehab center for women.

As people dropped off donations, their generosity was rewarded with a chance to win products and services from Radiance.

"This time of the year, and the whole year through, we need to give back to the community. If we don't work together, then, things can fall apart. We really feel that giving back to those in need helps out," said Owner Rebecca Williams.

The business chooses a new charitable organization to donate to each year.

