Fire officials urge businesses to get annual inspections

Albany firefighters said it's important to have annual fire inspections for businesses.

The Albany Fire Department does those in the city and the county.

Firefighters check for safety violations and make sure sprinklers and alarms are working.

They said those inspections can save lives.

"Because you have no idea when some kind of emergency will happen when you're already in this business. That's why we go in once a year," said Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns.

Officials ask any business operators who haven't had an inspection within the last year to call the Albany Fire Department and schedule one.

