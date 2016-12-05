First responders warn residents to be cautious in severe weather conditions

Officials urge people not to drive through standing water, and to report and avoid downed power lines. (Source: WALB)

First Responders are reminding people to be careful as storms continue to sweep through south Georgia. (Source: WALB)

"It's a lot of water, bro. I've just been driving in big puddles of water, bro. Like just splashing everywhere, bro. Like big puddles. It's crazy," said driver Areese McCall.

And officials echo that cry, as roads fill up with water. It's best to be cautious.

Assistant Albany fire chief Sebon Burns said that's especially true with a ground that's hard after a long drought, not allowing a lot of water to be absorbed into the earth.

"If you drive through that water, and the swift water carries you away, you have no way to escape," explained Burns. "It's just a dangerous situation."

Officials also said that knowing the difference between a severe weather watch, when there is the potential for an event to occur, and a warning, when conditions are happening at that moment, is extremely important.

"If you are in the Albany-Dougherty County area, you will hear the warning system go off and it'll alert you as to what is going on," said Burns.

And if you hear alert, it's time to take action as soon as possible.

There is also an electronic alert system you can sign up for through the county.

You can find more information on the alert system at the Albany Dougherty County website.

