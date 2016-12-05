Moultrie police search for robbery suspect

Anyone with information on this robbery suspect is asked to call Moultrie Police. (Source: Moultrie Police Department)

The Moultrie Police Department needs the public's help identifying a suspected robber.

A photo captured by surveillance cameras shows a man wearing a white hat, green jacket and blue jeans entered Murphy's convenient store on December 4th at 3 a.m.

Police said he tried using the ATM in the store, and when he went to check out police said he lunged over the counter, took money from the register and ran off.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 890-5500.

