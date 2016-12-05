Hugh Mills Stadium's resurfacing project on track for spring meets

It's been 18 years since the track was resurfaced. (Source: WALB)

Officials say that the Hugh Mills Stadium should be resurfaced in time for spring meets. (Source: WALB)

Resurfacing Hugh Mills Stadium's track should be complete in time for spring meets.

The pre-bid process is complete, with the final approval by Dougherty County commissioners expected next week.

It's been 18 years since the track was resurfaced, and officials said that it needs repairs after hosting numerous local and state competitions year-round.

The $650,000 project is being paid for with SPLOST 6 money.

"Usually to install a track, the temperature has to be 50 degrees and rising. So we do get cool mornings, but we get warm afternoons, so hopefully it will be a continuous process," explained DCSS Director of Athletics Johnny Seabrooks.

As long as there are no delays, the first scheduled event will likely be a middle school track meet in mid-March.

