Albany student sings to say thank you

Zyan Campbell, an 18-year-old senior, performed "O, Holy Night" as a thank you gift for the Dougherty County Commission at Monday morning's meeting

Campbell was representing the county's 4-H program, which wanted to express gratitude for a new transportation van funded by county taxpayers.

