D.A. wants dedicated attorney for domestic violence victims

With thousands of domestic violence cases in Dougherty County each year, the District Attorney's office is seeking money to pay for a dedicated lawyer to help victims.

District Attorney Greg Edwards and Assistant D.A. Victoria Johnson talked with county commissioners Monday about renewing a three-year Violence Against Women Act grant.

The county first got the money, administered through the Criminal Coordinating Justice Council, in 2008, when the number of domestic violence cases reached a peak as the economy was tanking.

The number of cases has steadily declined, but Johnson says having a dedicated team speeds up the judicial process.

"Because the cases are difficult. You have people who are in relationship with one another. When the situation occurs, you have people perhaps moving and you have to keep track of your victims. There are particular difficulties that occur with domestic violence cases that are different than other cases," said Johnson.

The Domestic Violence unit alone works 300 of the worst cases each year, but the D.A. said that domestic violence cases in the county are in the thousands.

For anybody who needs help, you can call the Domestic Violence Crisis Line at (229) 439-7065 or 1-800-334-2836.

