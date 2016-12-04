Weekend Wrap-Up: Rising from the ashes - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Weekend Wrap-Up: Rising from the ashes

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
(WALB) -

So much happens in a week that sometimes it can get challenging just trying to keep up with it all.

Here are some of the craziest and heartwarming stories we've come across over the week:

In south GA

After more than two decades, Ben Roberts announced that he will be stepping down from his position at WALB. His presence both in the newsroom and in our homes will definitely be missed.

Here are his big plans for the future.

Storms traveled up the coast and various Georgia counties were put under a tornado watch.

One Florida woman caught a firsthand experience at a rare sight.

A school system in south Georgia is also currently without a school board.

Governor Nathan Deal kicked all five members of the Dooly County Board of Education out of office.

Hottest news

The intense wildfires in Gatlinburg have made for a tragic week of loss and restoration.

While cleaning up the aftermath, a Dollywood employee was surprised to find a single bible page survived the wildfires.

Nothing was left of the Bible, but the severely burned page still remained in good enough shape to leave a few verses visible.

Doomsayers and Nibiru prophets have been pushing their conception of Earth getting fried by an expanding sun in the near future.

Although researchers confirm that this will actually happen, we fortunately have about five billion years to deal with the phenomenon.

Here's what happens when...

Tempers are best known to flare in almost every store during the holiday season.

An exchange involving a $1 reusable bag led to a viral video along with the shopper acquiring more than $12,000 in donations.

One of the first lessons learned in driver's ed was to never park in front of fire hydrants, and to always park at least 15 feet away from them.

A forgetful California driver paid the price and remembered why you should.

Weekly milestones

Now that you've made it to the end of the week, here's a little holiday music:

Tell us which Christmas songs you love to hate the most... or just listen to some.

Let us know how you feel about these stories, or even give a heads up about any positive events happening in the community by emailing us.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

