First Born Missions holds disaster trailer fundraiser

All of the items donated will help victims rebuild their lives (Source: WALB)

The group is working to fill a trailer with donations (Source: WALB)

Various items were taken up for donation (Source: WALB)

The organization is looking to help families who lost everything (Source: WALB)

Natural disasters are known to devastate towns. One south Georgia organization is trying to lend families a helping hand.

Metal bars and bolts make up a standing structure, but one thing is missing - the top.

"It signifies people who've lost the roofs off their houses. Peoples whose lives have been torn down all across our country," said volunteer Carl Camon.

People who have lost everything to natural disasters are the people First Born Missions want to help.

"You never know when you're going to be the person in need," said Camon.

The group aims to fill an entire trailer with items to help people rebuild their homes and their lives.

"Rakes, shovels, batteries, flashlights, you name it, we need it," said Camon.

Filling the trailer means the team is ready to go at a moments notice.

"It can carry anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 pounds of supplies," said Camon.

With all the items they need to help victims of disaster rebuild their lives.

"We're trying to prepare ahead of time. So when these disasters happen we can be able to immediately respond," said Camon.

If you would like to make a donation, you can find out how by calling First Born Missions at 229-237-1222.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.