Week 16 Scores- Local- State Semifinals

Here are the state semifinal scores for south Georgia teams:
Valdosta 27, Dalton 6
Cedar Grove 55, Crisp Co. 0
Fitzgerald 42, Hapeville Charter 21
McIntosh Co. Academy 24, Clinch Co. 6
