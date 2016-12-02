Week 16 Scores- Local- State Semifinals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Week 16 Scores- Local- State Semifinals

Here are the state semifinal scores for south Georgia teams:

Valdosta 27, Dalton 6

Cedar Grove 55, Crisp Co. 0

Fitzgerald 42, Hapeville Charter 21

McIntosh Co. Academy 24, Clinch Co. 6

