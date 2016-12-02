Investigators determine cause of fatal Thanksgiving Day wreck

Investigators say the mother caused the wreck (Source: WALB)

New details have been released on the Thanksgiving Day crash that claimed the lives of Dougherty County Police Officer Steve Davis and 8-year old A'Daesha Holley.

State troopers say the little girl's mother, K'Mesha Holley, caused the crash.

They say she ran a stop sign on Spring Flats Road and drove into the path of Davis's car on County Line Road.

Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Ms. Holley and her young son remain hospitalized with serious injuries but are improving.

