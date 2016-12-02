Albany boy forgoes birthday gifts to help out homeless

Edward is looking for items on this list (Source:WALB)

A nine-year-old Albany boy isn't asking for gifts on his 10th birthday this year.

Instead, Edward Hewitt is using his big day to help the homeless. Family members said they're proud of Edward who came up with the idea to create "Blessing Bags."

Now, he needs your help to fill those bags with items from deodorant to snacks.

"I wanted to feed the homeless for my birthday because I feel like its not just me that deserves something," Hewitt said. "It's the homeless too."

An image of the list of accepted items is attached to this story. For more information, you can call Edward's mom at 229-376-6778.

