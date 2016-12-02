Salvation Army collects sheets for visitors

The organization is looking to make vistors' stays more comfortable (Source: WALB)

The Salvation Army is collecting sheets, among other things (Source: WALB)

Workers at the Salvation Army need your help to make people who use their shelter a little more comfortable.

An Albany woman named Kaley Hart is working with the organization to collect twin sheets, pillows, wash cloths, and towels. They all need to be white.

Hart says she felt the need to help out the group.

"Because we need to help those who can't be helped themselves. We need to do what we can even if its just a little bit," said Hart.

You can drop off items at the Salvation Army in Albany or Bush Animal Clinic.

