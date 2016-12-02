Group caught on camera stealing phones from Albany AT&T

Police are searching for a group that stole thousands of dollars worth of iPhones (WALB image)

A group Albany Police believe stole more than $2,000 worth of iPhones from the AT&T store on Nottingham Way were caught on camera.

The surveillance video from the business behind the store shows them getting out of a blue Toyota mini-van early Tuesday afternoon.

A man and three others, who may be teenagers, walked to the AT&T store where police believe they took several phones after using a tool to pry security devices off of them.

A woman walked toward the camera to the other business.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.