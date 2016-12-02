Albany businesses team up for Sylvester food drive

Several businesses are teaming up for the first food drive in Sylvester (Source: WALB)

Several Albany businesses are teaming up for their first ever food drive.

Employees at Mark's Greenhouse organized the effort.

They encourage customers to drop off non-perishable food or cash at their store or at Bennett's Feed & Seed in Sylvester and Albany, the Bread House, and Hughes Hardware.

"We just see it as a good way to also promote local businesses and stuff, and get them involved and just bring the community together for a good cause," said employee Andrew Tharp.

All donations will go to the Village Community Garden in Sylvester.

Donators have until Christmas Eve to drop off canned goods.

