Burn permits still too dangerous to distribute

Wildfires are still blazing through North Georgia and Tennessee.

The Georgia Forestry Commission wants to make sure South Georgians do everything they can to prevent fires here.

Forestry officials still are not issuing any burn permits, though warming fires are still legal.

Officials recommend not lighting any fires, but if you do make sure you have water ready and watch the fire at all times.

They said current drought conditions will help a fire spread rapidly.

"It's going to take a lot of rain for an extended period of time before we get out of these drought conditions," explained Chief Ranger Stephen Spradley.

Ten citations were issued in Lowndes County last week for burning without a permit and officials will continue to issue them this weekend as well.

