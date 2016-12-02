DOCO Credit Union recovers from bank problems - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DOCO Credit Union recovers from bank problems

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Customers reported ATM issues (Source: WALB) Customers reported ATM issues (Source: WALB)
The credit union has recovered from the problems (Source: WALB) The credit union has recovered from the problems (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Long lines were spotted at a major south Georgia credit union after a system upgrade caused customers some inconvenience.

A line of cars waited in the drive-thru at the DOCO Credit Union in Lee County on Friday morning.

The credit union closed down Thursday due to a system upgrade and warned customers that some features like online banking would be disabled temporarily.

Employees worked through the night in order for the credit union to return to normal, but people said some of the features were still down.

"I was at least able to get my groceries yesterday being that I still had money in my account. This was a little inconvenience because the ATM was down and couldn't tell you the account balance," said Dawn Williams, DOCO customer.

Some customers said they were inconvenienced because they couldn't figure out if their direct deposits made it into their accounts, and some like Williams wanted to start their Christmas shopping.

The credit union says they know the timing was bad but it was the only time they had available to make the change.

    The Brooks County Coroner has been to a location on Dewberry Road about noon today. Brooks County law enforcement says that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened to a person who was found dead. At this time, authorities are not releasing more information than that. We will have more when we can confirm details with law enforcement.  Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

    As Albany Public Works crews clean-up downed trees from this week's terrible storms, efforts continue with debris removal from January's tornadoes and high-wind events. 

    There is a Community Egg Hunt and Fun Day in East Albany on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

