Lee's Robinson, Dougherty's Cobey earn Albany Area Players of the Year

After nearly three months of high school football, we asked you to pick the best offensive and defensive players in the Albany Area.

Of course, you didn't disappoint.

Lee County running back Mark Robinson is the Offensive Player of the Year.

The Trojan star edged out Monroe's Ulysses Williams by just one percent of the vote. Robinson rushed for 1288 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping lead Lee to the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.

Our defensive player of the year comes from Dougherty. Linebacker Keithtavious Cobey stuffed opposing offenses and the stat sheet in 2016.

He racked up 122 tackles and seven sacks, as well as 55 percent of our vote. Cobey helped lead Dougherty to their first state playoff berth since 2008.

Congratulations to both of our players of the year, and thanks to everyone who voted!

