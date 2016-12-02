Golden Rams drop SIAC opener; Lady Rams, VSU win

Albany State had a golden opportunity to start SIAC play on the right foot, but the Golden Rams couldn't take advantage of a winless LeMoyne-Owen team.

The Golden Rams dropped Thursday's conference opener, 77-70, to the Magicians at HPER Gym.

Albany State falls to 2-4, 0-1 in the SIAC. They're back in action Saturday afternoon at Georgia College.

ALBANY STATE 65, LEMOYNE-OWEN 50 (Women)

Zuri Frost, Ashley Johnson, and Kayla Green combined for 37 of Albany State's 65 points Thursday night to lead the Lady Rams to their first victory of the 2017 season.

Elesha Foster added eight points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Lady Rams are now 1-5, 1-0 in the SIAC. They play at Georgia College Saturday afternoon.

VALDOSTA STATE 95, ARMSTRONG STATE 72 (Men)

Josh Lemons missed only one shot Thursday night and led the Blazers to a blowout win over Armstrong State Thursday night in Valdosta.

Lemons had a team high 25 points on 9-10 shooting from the floor. He went 3-3 from behind the three-point arc and 4-4 from the free throw line.

Jeremiah Hill added 24 points of his own for the Blazers, who improve to 5-1 on the year.

VSU is back in action December 12 at West Florida to open Gulf South Conference play.

VALDOSTA STATE 101, TRINITY BAPTIST 30 (Women)

Six Lady Blazers scored in double figures as Valdosta State hung a hundred and a point on Trinity Baptist.

Madi Mitchell led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Kenya Samone' Dixon added a double-double of her own. Dixon had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Blazers open Gulf South Conference play December 12 at West Florida.

