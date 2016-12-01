Albany Area Arts Council shows off student work

The artwork of more than 110 Dougherty County elementary school students is on display at the Albany Area Arts Council.

A reception, where the work was judged, was held Thursday for the annual elementary art exhibit.

Organizers said the program fulfilled three main goals: focusing on academic rigor, improving the quality of the students' work and increasing parental involvement.

"We are very proud of the work our students are doing in the DoCo school system," District art instructor Torrence Williams said. "We wanted to support our system with the initiative of literacy. That's why a lot of the work you see is based on reading and story telling."

Winners will be announced at a later date. You can check out the work at the Arts Council downtown.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.