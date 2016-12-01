Comedian and Mission Change put on LOL Comedy Night in Albany

A nationally known comedian put on a show Thursday night in Albany to support a local charity.

For the second year in a row, Henry Cho performed a benefit for Mission Change at the State Theater.

It also included a musical performance and some comedy from a couple of kids who attend The Village, Mission Change's after school program.

Cho became a fan of the group when his son took part in a mission trip with them.

"His son always said he had a funny dad, but I didn't realize that was his real job. So we met him and he was like, 'Please let's connect.' And this is how the LOL Comedy Night came about," explained Mission Change Founder LaDonna Urick.

Mission Change is always looking for volunteers to help with its monthly missions.

The volunteer organization serves people in the community who are often overlooked, from the homeless to inner city youth, to people with disabilities.

They hope to raise that Thursday's performance will help them raise $10,000.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.