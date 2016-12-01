Albany area ranked second to last in national credit score report

Albany is ranked second to last (Source:WALB)

Poor credit scores are more prevalent in Albany than just about anywhere in the country.

That could be an especially bad problem during the holiday shopping season.

Albany is ranked second to last in terms of credit scores by Experian.

Only Greenwood Mississippi is ranked lower than Albany.

The group said that people should make a plan and budget around the holidays to make sure they don't spend to much.

Right now, the city average stands at 624.

Things like late payments and heavy credit card use near an accounts maximum balance can cause the issue.

Those are things analysts said can happen easily around the holidays.

The group said the report is meant to help consumers learn how to keep their credit healthy.

"With really the goal to be to empower people. We want people to be able to use their credit reports and credit scores as a financial tool rather than a strange, mysterious thing that happens when you go into get a loan," said Director of Public Education Rod Griffin.

To get more information about how to maintain a good credit score, visit Experian's website.

