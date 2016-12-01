Chehaw hosts Bike Night to kick off the Festival of Lights

Chehaw Park kicked off its annual Festival of Lights on Thursday with Bike Night.

It's the third year the park has invited people to ride their bicycles through the park to get a unique perspective of the holiday light display.

Visitors also enjoyed a bonfire, roasted marshmallows and ate hot dogs and hamburgers.

"It's absolutely wonderful, it's more surreal and lifelike, you have the opportunity to be right next to the displays. It's a wonderful time, it's a nice brisk evening and it's really a fun time," said Richard Thompson with Chehaw Cycling.

"Well we decided to come and look at the Christmas lights cause it's something we look forward to every year, and tonight is when we can ride our bike through. So we brought our little baby carrier and we're going to stroll through and look at the lights," explained attendee Claire Prchal.

The Festival of Lights opens for visitors in cars on Friday.

For details on dates, times and prices visit Chewhaw's website.

