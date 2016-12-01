Couple accused of kidnapping children booked in Lee Co. jail

A Lee County couple in now being held in the county jail, accused of abducting their children.

Steven and Mallory Johnson were booked into the Lee County Jail late Thursday afternoon on two counts of kidnapping after deputies brought them back from Coweta County.

They could face other charges.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services had taken Mrs. Johnson's 2-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son away from the couple.

Investigators said the Johnsons went to the home where the children were staying Wednesday afternoon and snatched them.

Deputies in Coweta County pulled them over and arrested them Thursday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.