Police search for driver who crashed into apartments

Officers are looking for a driver who crashed into an apartment building in Valdosta and then left the scene.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Sustella Avenue, right next to the Valdosta State University campus.

Neighbors woke up after hearing the crash and called 911, but when officers responded to the scene the driver was not there.

Luckily, officers said no injuries were reported from residents.

"Not that we found," said Lt. Adam Bembry, "And when we got there the vehicle was abandoned, doors opened, and nobody was in it."

Officers are following leads to find the driver.

The driver faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident and striking a structure.

