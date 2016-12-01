Drought impact from Wednesday's rain

The future location of the trough will determine when arctic air returns to southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The U.S. drought monitor still has southwest Georgia in the moderate to severe drought category. (Source: WALB)

Measurable rainfall fell across Albany for the first time in 64 days Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

Wednesday's rain was a welcome sign for south Georgia, but it hardly put a dent in the drought.

All of southwest Georgia is at least in a moderate drought category.

Albany received just over an inch of rain, but we are still over six inches under our average of the year.

Thankfully, there are a few chances for rain over the next week and we are not expecting flooding like we had last December.

"We are going to definitely not be as wet, and definitely not be as warm. This December will have a lot more typical December weather with possibly a couple arctic blasts and rainy periods as well," said meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Since we are in such a big rainfall deficit for the year, the drought will likely carry over into next year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.