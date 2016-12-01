Take a two-wheel tour of Christmas lights

Morgan Burnette is thankful for the volunteers who make Bike Night possible. (Source: WALB)

Guests will have the opportunity to roast marshmallows tonight. (Source: WALB)

This is just one of many light displays you can see at the Festival of Lights. (Source: WALB)

Visitors are encouraged to bring their family along for the fun Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

It's the first day of December and Chehaw has the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit.

The 2016 Festival of Lights Bike Night begins at 6 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their bike and family for a unique perspective of the light display.

If you don't want to ride, you can also walk through the display.

Visitors can also enjoy a bonfire with marshmallows and dinner included in admission.

"The most exciting thing for us about this event is that it's all volunteer driven. The bikers out here decided they wanted a special way to see the lights and they made this event happen. It's really exciting to see everyone using the park the way we want it to be used," said Morgan Burnetter.

The bike night lasts until 9 p.m.

The fee is $10 per person or $30 for a family of four.

