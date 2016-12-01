MOST WANTED: Calvin Wooden

A man accused of shooting at Dougherty County deputies remains on the run.

Officials say Calvin Wooden, 27, ran from deputies last month who were attempting to arrest him on probation warrant at the McDonald's on South Slappey.

Wooden ran into the woods and fired a shot at deputies who were giving chase.

No one was injured.

Wooden has known gang ties is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.